Kate Middleton Travels To South Wales In Support Of Vulnerable Families!

Kate Middleton made her way to South Wales this morning (February 22) to meet vulnerable and disadvantaged UK families who are being supported by the charity, Action for Children.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeted with a bouquet of flowers as she arrived at MIST, the child and adolescent mental health project part of Action for Children in Pontypool, United Kingdom.

Last week, Kate rocked a similar festive red ensemble while visiting the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering during Valentine’s Day.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Paule Ka ensemble.

