Katy Perry is a Floral Goddess at BRIT Awards 2017 Party

Katy Perry switched up her look for a 2017 BRIT Awards after-party!

The 32-year-old entertainer stepped out in a red floral number for the Universal Music Bash at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Also in attendance were Ellie Goulding, Nicole Scherzinger, Emeli Sande, Pixie Lott, and Jedward.

“🥀I never promised you a rose garden🥀 @adamselman,” Katy captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo in her gown.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

15+ pictures inside of Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, and more at the bash…