Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:51 pm

Katy Perry is a Floral Goddess at BRIT Awards 2017 Party

Katy Perry is a Floral Goddess at BRIT Awards 2017 Party

Katy Perry switched up her look for a 2017 BRIT Awards after-party!

The 32-year-old entertainer stepped out in a red floral number for the Universal Music Bash at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

Also in attendance were Ellie Goulding, Nicole Scherzinger, Emeli Sande, Pixie Lott, and Jedward.

“🥀I never promised you a rose garden🥀 @adamselman,” Katy captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo in her gown.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

