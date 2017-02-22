Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 7:30 pm

Katy Perry's Backup Dancer Falls Off the Stage During 2017 Brit Awards Performance (VIDEO)

That wasn’t supposed to happen!

During Katy Perry‘s performance during the 2017 Brit Awards, one of her dancers fell off the stage into the audience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

For the performance of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm,” the 32-year-old entertainer had her back up dancers wearing giant cutouts of houses and unfortunately one of the dancers didn’t realize how close they were to the edge and fell into the audience – house and all.

From the video below uploaded on Twitter, you can see the house fall off the stage and several people run over to them to help.
Photos: Getty
2017 Brit Awards, Katy Perry

