Katy Perry's Backup Dancer Falls Off the Stage During 2017 Brit Awards Performance (VIDEO)

That wasn’t supposed to happen!

During Katy Perry‘s performance during the 2017 Brit Awards, one of her dancers fell off the stage into the audience.

For the performance of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm,” the 32-year-old entertainer had her back up dancers wearing giant cutouts of houses and unfortunately one of the dancers didn’t realize how close they were to the edge and fell into the audience – house and all.

From the video below uploaded on Twitter, you can see the house fall off the stage and several people run over to them to help.