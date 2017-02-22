Wed, 22 February 2017 at 1:30 pm
Katy Perry's Brit Awards 2017 Red Carpet Look Is So Fun & Chic!
How fun and fabulous is Katy Perry‘s hair at the 2017 Brit Awards!?
The 32-year-old entertainer arrived in style for the event, held at the O2 Arena in London, England on Wednesday (February 22). Katy was added to the performers lineup this month, and will be taking the stage to sing live!
Posted to: 2017 Brit Awards, Katy Perry
