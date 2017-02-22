Kesha Rocks a Rainbow Fringe Jacket at Her Free Concert!

Kesha walks the red carpet barefoot as she arrives at the Foxwoods Resort Casino on Wednesday (February 15) in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The 29-year-old performer rocked a cool rainbow, fringe jacket as she arrived for her free concert at the resort to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

During the concert, Kesha took to Instagram to share a video of all the fans that came out to support her and attend the concert.

Check out Kesha‘s post below!