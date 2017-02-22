Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 12:25 am

Kesha Rocks a Rainbow Fringe Jacket at Her Free Concert!

Kesha Rocks a Rainbow Fringe Jacket at Her Free Concert!

Kesha walks the red carpet barefoot as she arrives at the Foxwoods Resort Casino on Wednesday (February 15) in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The 29-year-old performer rocked a cool rainbow, fringe jacket as she arrived for her free concert at the resort to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

During the concert, Kesha took to Instagram to share a video of all the fans that came out to support her and attend the concert.

Check out Kesha‘s post below!

grateful

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kesha rocks rainbow fringe jacket 01
kesha rocks rainbow fringe jacket 02
kesha rocks rainbow fringe jacket 03
kesha rocks rainbow fringe jacket 04

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here