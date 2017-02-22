Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 6:40 pm

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are 'Happy & Healthy' Together

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are 'Happy & Healthy' Together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s relationship is reportedly doing much better these days.

It sounds like the couple is stronger than ever.

“They are getting along and have been working on themselves a lot,” a source told E! News. “One of the things they’re really trying to do is travel more together—for fun and when they each have work obligations, they’d go with each other. The plan is to do more things together and travel together more in the future.”

“It’s healthy for them to get out and be out and about more like they have been lately,” the source added. “It’s good for them to be out and for people to see that they’re happy and healthy. They want it to work.”

Pictured: Kim meets up with sister Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner for lunch at JOEY in Woodland Hills on Wednesday (February 22), while Kanye heads to the gym that same day.
