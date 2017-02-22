Kim Kardashian & Siblings Wish Late Father a Happy Birthday

The Kardashians are remembering their dad Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and even Kris Jenner took to social media to share their memories of the late lawyer, who sadly passed away in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

“Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad!” Kim tweeted. “I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it’s so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️”

Kourtney wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek”

“Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream🙏🙌🙌,” Rob wrote on Instagram.

Kris posted on Instagram, “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you. Forever grateful for the love you gave, the lessons you taught the kids, and the memories we shared. Missing you always. I am so blessed to have had you in my life and I cherish every single memory. I love you. Happy birthday Robert. #family #love #memories”

