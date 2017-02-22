Kristen Stewart In Final Talks to Star in 'Underwater'

Kristen Stewart is in the middle of final negotiations to star in upcoming film Underwater, according to Deadline.

The 26-year-old actress will take the lead in the film about an underwater scientific crew that suffers a life-threatening earthquake that forces them to take measures for survival.

Kristen will portray Norah, a courageous and strong woman who is a bit more jaded and hardened than other crew and ends up in a relationship with another crewmember.

The movie will be directed by William Eubank and is expected to begin filming next month.