Lana Del Rey is All Smiles Grabbing Coffee in WeHo

Lana Del Rey chats with a friend as they get some shopping done on Tuesday (February 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old performer went rocker chic in a leather jacket, jeans, and boots as she ditched makeup for her coffee outing.

The day before, Lana released the music video for her new single “Love”!

“Love” is the first single off of Lana‘s upcoming album, due out later this year.

