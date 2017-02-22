Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Lunch!

Laura Prepon cradles her growing baby bump as she steps out for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (February 22) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The 36-year-old Orange is the New Black actress wore a black cardigan and jeans as she was spotted out with her brother.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon

Last month, Laura announced that she and fiance Ben Foster are expecting their first child together.

Season five of Orange is the New Black is set to be released on Netflix on June 9.

10+ pictures of Laura Prepon leaving lunch…