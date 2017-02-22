Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 11:50 pm

Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Lunch!

Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Lunch!

Laura Prepon cradles her growing baby bump as she steps out for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (February 22) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The 36-year-old Orange is the New Black actress wore a black cardigan and jeans as she was spotted out with her brother.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon

Last month, Laura announced that she and fiance Ben Foster are expecting their first child together.

Season five of Orange is the New Black is set to be released on Netflix on June 9.

10+ pictures of Laura Prepon leaving lunch…
Just Jared on Facebook
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 01
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 02
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 03
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 04
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 05
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 06
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 07
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 08
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 09
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 10
laura prepon shows off her baby bum at lunch 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Laura Prepon, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here