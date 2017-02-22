'Lethal Weapon' & 'Star' Renewed for Second Seasons By Fox

Fox just picked up two of its series for sophomore seasons.

Both Lethal Weapon and Star have been renewed.

“Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders,” the network entertainment president, David Madden, said (via THR). “Every week, it delivers a big, fun roller-coaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast. We want to thank our producing partners, Warner Bros., as well as Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz, who have done a fantastic job in crafting a series for which a second-season order is well deserved.”

As for Star, Madden said (via EW), “Lee Daniels is a true visionary and he and Tom Donaghy have delivered a series with a unique and meaningful point of view. Our incredible cast, led by Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, instantly infused their characters with tremendous depth and passion, and the show has proved to be both powerful and really entertaining. We are thrilled that this Star will continue to shine for a second season.”

Lethal Weapon and Star air Wednesdays on Fox.

TELL JJ: Are you excited to see these two shows return?