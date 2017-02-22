Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 5:35 pm

Liam Payne Accepts One Direction's Trophy at Brit Awards 2017

Liam Payne Accepts One Direction's Trophy at Brit Awards 2017

Big congrats to One Direction on their big win at the 2017 Brit Awards!

Liam Payne was on hand to accept the award, which was presented by the groups’ record head Simon Cowell.

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan also wrote thank yous to their fans after hearing of the win.

“Oh my days…time and time again you guys do it for us. Payno love ya bro,” Niall posted on Twitter after he heard of the win.

Liam added, “Wow this is incredible we really are the greatest team the world has ever seen… when history becomes your future…But seriously tho thank you again everybody I’m gobsmacked once again.”

“Thank you so much to everyone that voted for the BRIT award tonight, your support is unbelievable. Always has been. Thank you, Love you,” Harry tweeted.

Check out Louis‘ thank you video below to the fans:
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne 1d best video 2017 brit awards 01
liam payne 1d best video 2017 brit awards 02
liam payne 1d best video 2017 brit awards 03
liam payne 1d best video 2017 brit awards 04
liam payne 1d best video 2017 brit awards 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Brit Awards, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here