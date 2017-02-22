Liam Payne Accepts One Direction's Trophy at Brit Awards 2017

Big congrats to One Direction on their big win at the 2017 Brit Awards!

Liam Payne was on hand to accept the award, which was presented by the groups’ record head Simon Cowell.

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan also wrote thank yous to their fans after hearing of the win.

“Oh my days…time and time again you guys do it for us. Payno love ya bro,” Niall posted on Twitter after he heard of the win.

Liam added, “Wow this is incredible we really are the greatest team the world has ever seen… when history becomes your future…But seriously tho thank you again everybody I’m gobsmacked once again.”

“Thank you so much to everyone that voted for the BRIT award tonight, your support is unbelievable. Always has been. Thank you, Love you,” Harry tweeted.

Check out Louis‘ thank you video below to the fans: