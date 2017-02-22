Lindsay Lohan Steps Out After Opening Up About Being Racially Profiled

Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan is all smiles as she steps out with a friend on Tuesday afternoon (February 21) in London, England.

The 30-year-old actress went makeup-free as she made her way to a local fair.

Lindsay recently spoke with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain where she opened up about being “racially profiled” for the first time in her life because she wore a headscarf in an airport and was told to take it off.

“What scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock,” Lindsay said on the show.

FYI: Lindsay is wearing Gucci shoes.
Photos: AKM-GSI
