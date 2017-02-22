Little Mix Rock the Red Carpet at Brit Awards 2017

Little Mix have a big night ahead of them!

The group – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – all looked stunning while stepping out at the 2017 Brit Awards held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

Not only are the women set to take the stage for a peformance, but they’re also up for three awards!

Little Mix is up for Best British Group, British Artist Video of the Year for “Hair” and British Single for “Shout Out To My Ex.”

“LittleMixBRITs is in progress 😍⏰ we’ve never been more ready! @BRITs,” the group wrote on their Instagram.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs.

