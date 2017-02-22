Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:10 am

Luke Bryan's Infant Niece Passes Away

Luke Bryan's Infant Niece Passes Away

Luke Bryan took to Twitter to thank his fans for their prayers after news broke that his infant niece Sadie Brett had passed away on Tuesday (February 21).

Sadie Brett was the daughter of Bo and Ellen Boyer. Luke is married to Caroline Boyer.

Little details are known, except that Sadie Brett had been battling an internal illnesses, and details on a family member’s Facebook page indicate she was on dialysis. A rep for Luke confirmed the death to Taste of Country.

“We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all,” Luke tweeted to his fans.

Our thoughts are with the Bryan/Boyer family during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Luke Bryan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure51.com Paige Boyd

    I was paid $104,000 in last 12 months by doing an online job at my house and I was able to do it by working part time f­o­r several hrs each day. I followed work opportunity I came across online and I am thrilled that i made so much extra income. It’s really beginner-friendly a­­n­­d I’m so thankful that i discovered it. Check out what I do… http://statictab.com/gpfvgtj

  • LolaLola

    so sad. my heart goes out to them. poor baby.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here