Luke Bryan's Infant Niece Passes Away

Luke Bryan took to Twitter to thank his fans for their prayers after news broke that his infant niece Sadie Brett had passed away on Tuesday (February 21).

Sadie Brett was the daughter of Bo and Ellen Boyer. Luke is married to Caroline Boyer.

Little details are known, except that Sadie Brett had been battling an internal illnesses, and details on a family member’s Facebook page indicate she was on dialysis. A rep for Luke confirmed the death to Taste of Country.

“We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all,” Luke tweeted to his fans.

Our thoughts are with the Bryan/Boyer family during this time.