Wed, 22 February 2017 at 1:11 am

Matt Bomer Honors His Friend Lily Collins at Costume Designers Guild Awards!

Matt Bomer Honors His Friend Lily Collins at Costume Designers Guild Awards!

Matt Bomer and Lily Collins pose for a cute photo backstage at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday (February 21) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year, was honored with the Lacoste Spotlight Award.

Matt and Lily are working together on the Amazon series The Last Tycoon. “Beginning the day in my @LastTycoonTV costume and ending it at the Costume Guild Awards tonight. Quite a fashion filled day…” Lily wrote on Instagram that morning.

Other stars in attendance at the event included Hidden FiguresGlen Powell, Glee‘s Darren Criss, and Pretty Little LiarsTroian Bellisario.

FYI: Lily is wearing Alexander McQueen.

15+ pictures inside of Matt Bomer, Lily Collins, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darren Criss, Glen Powell, Lily Collins, Matt Bomer, Troian Bellisario

