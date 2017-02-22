Melissa McCarthy Enjoys Some Downtime on Set of 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Melissa McCarthy cracks a couple of jokes as she takes a break from filming on Tuesday (February 21) in New York City.

The 46-year-old actress rocked a wig and glasses as she filmed her upcoming bio-pic comedy Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

The film is based on Lee Israel‘s memoir and “follows best-selling celebrity biographer (and friend to cats) Lee Israel (McCarthy) who made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn,” and more stars, according to Deadline.

