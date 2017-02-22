Meryl Streep, Mandy Moore & Others Honor the Best in Costume Design!

Meryl Streep, Mandy Moore, and Jane Fonda hit the red carpet at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday (February 21) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars in attendance include Jane’s Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, Rhea Perlman, Maggie Siff, Amy Landecker, Trace Lysette, Jess Weixler, Angelique Cabral, and more.

La La Land won the award for Excellence in Contemporary Film, Hidden Figures was victorious in the Excellence in Period Film category, and Doctor Strange won Excellence in Fantasy Film.

In the television categories, American Horror Story: Roanoke won for Outstanding Contemporary Television Series, The Crown won for Outstanding Period Television Series, and Game of Thrones won for Outstanding Fantasy Television Series.

FYI: Meryl is wearing a Valentino dress. Mandy is wearing a Jenny Packham dress. Jane is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Jess is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress.