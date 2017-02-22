Michael C. Hall Accepts Brit Award on Behalf of David Bowie

David Bowie took home a major award at the 2017 Brit Awards and Michael C. Hall accepted it on his behalf!

When the late performer won Best Male Solo Artist, Michael, who played Lazarus in the Broadway adaptation of David‘s film The Man Who Fell to Earth, took to the stage to accept the honor.

“If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here,” he joked, later adding, “His daring artistic vitality soothes, sears and astounds us. His kindness, generosity and enthusiasm inspire me to be a better man.”

The award show was also attended by Maisie Williams, Louisa Johnson, Zara Larsson, David Tennant, Simon Cowell and Naomi Campbell.

Watch all of Michael‘s acceptance speech below…