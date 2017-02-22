Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano - Watch Here!

Milo Ventimiglia may play Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily has to side with his own character on the fight for Rory’s heart.

“I felt like it was a little be arrogant to be Team Jess. I was, of course, a big Team Dean and Logan because I love Matty Czuchry and Jared Padalecki… but were those guys Team Rory?” the 39-year-old actor questioned on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (February 21). “I think that’s kinda the question that I was thinking.”

“He was a cool guy. Jess was pretty awesome. He was no Jack Pearson,” Milo added, praising his character on his hit NBC show This Is Us.

