Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 11:10 am

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano - Watch Here!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano - Watch Here!

Milo Ventimiglia may play Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily has to side with his own character on the fight for Rory’s heart.

“I felt like it was a little be arrogant to be Team Jess. I was, of course, a big Team Dean and Logan because I love Matty Czuchry and Jared Padalecki… but were those guys Team Rory?” the 39-year-old actor questioned on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (February 21). “I think that’s kinda the question that I was thinking.”

“He was a cool guy. Jess was pretty awesome. He was no Jack Pearson,” Milo added, praising his character on his hit NBC show This Is Us.

Watch the interview below…


Milo Ventimiglia Is Not Team Jess but Is Team Jack Pearson

Click inside to watch the rest of Milo Ventimiglia’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Milo Ventimiglia Surprises a Fan Watching This Is Us During Filming
Just Jared on Facebook
milo ventimiglia chooses between team jack pearson team jess mariano 01

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Milo Ventimiglia, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here