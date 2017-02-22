Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden 'Sagon' - See First Photo!

Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 1:59 pm

Nick Cannon has announced he’s the father of a newborn baby boy, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with his ex Brittany Bell.

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share the news, and his baby boy’s first photo!

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” Nick posted on Instagram.

Nick is also parent to five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex wife Mariah Carey.
