Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:03 pm

Noah Cyrus & Labrinth Perform 'Make Me (Cry)' on 'The Late Late Show'!

Noah Cyrus & Labrinth Perform 'Make Me (Cry)' on 'The Late Late Show'!

Noah Cyrus shows off her singing skills during her performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 17-year-old singer stopped by the late night show Tuesday night (February 21) to perform her hit new song “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus

Late last month, Noah announced that the title of her upcoming debut album will be titled NC-17.

Watch the performance below!


Noah Cyrus: Make Me (Cry) – ft. Labrinth on The Late Late Show
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Labrinth, Noah Cyrus, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here