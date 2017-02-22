Noah Cyrus & Labrinth Perform 'Make Me (Cry)' on 'The Late Late Show'!

Noah Cyrus shows off her singing skills during her performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 17-year-old singer stopped by the late night show Tuesday night (February 21) to perform her hit new song “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth.

Late last month, Noah announced that the title of her upcoming debut album will be titled NC-17.

Noah Cyrus: Make Me (Cry) – ft. Labrinth on The Late Late Show