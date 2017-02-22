Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:03 pm
Noah Cyrus & Labrinth Perform 'Make Me (Cry)' on 'The Late Late Show'!
Noah Cyrus shows off her singing skills during her performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden!
The 17-year-old singer stopped by the late night show Tuesday night (February 21) to perform her hit new song “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus
Late last month, Noah announced that the title of her upcoming debut album will be titled NC-17.
Watch the performance below!
Noah Cyrus: Make Me (Cry) – ft. Labrinth on The Late Late Show
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Posted to: Labrinth, Noah Cyrus, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet