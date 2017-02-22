'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' DVD Will Feature Easter Eggs

You can soon own The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Star Wars standalone film, starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, will hit Digital HD on March 24, and then Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on April 4th.

The release includes never-before-seen bonus material that will take fans behind the scenes.

You’ll also get an intimate collection of stories that reveals how the film came to life, as well as hidden Easter Eggs and film facts that audiences may have missed in the theater.

Watch the new trailer below!



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story DVD Promo

Click inside to see the full list of bonus features…

- A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.

- Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.

- Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.

- K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.

- Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.

- Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.

- The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.

- Visions of Hope: The Look of “Rogue One” – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.

- The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of “Star Wars: A New Hope” – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen.

- Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.

- Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect “Rogue One” to the Star Wars universe.