Wed, 22 February 2017 at 6:22 pm

Rupert Friend is Bloody For 'Homeland' Car Crash Scene

Rupert Friend is Bloody For 'Homeland' Car Crash Scene

Yikes! It looks like Quinn (Rupert Friend) has a really bad day on an upcoming episode of Homeland.

In these new set photos, Rupert can be seen walking around with blood all over his face during a car crash scene on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

His co-stars Claire Danes and Elizabeth Marvel were also spotted on set of a protest scene in which extras held up “Impeach the Bitch” signs for Elizabeth‘s character, President Keane.

10+ pictures inside of Rupert Friend and more Homeland stars filming in the Big Apple…
Photos: INSTAR
