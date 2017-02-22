Rupert Friend is Bloody For 'Homeland' Car Crash Scene

Yikes! It looks like Quinn (Rupert Friend) has a really bad day on an upcoming episode of Homeland.

In these new set photos, Rupert can be seen walking around with blood all over his face during a car crash scene on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

His co-stars Claire Danes and Elizabeth Marvel were also spotted on set of a protest scene in which extras held up “Impeach the Bitch” signs for Elizabeth‘s character, President Keane.

10+ pictures inside of Rupert Friend and more Homeland stars filming in the Big Apple…