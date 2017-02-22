Sinead O'Connor Retracts Claim Arsenio Hall Gave Prince Drugs

Sinead O’Connor is apologizing to comedian Arsenio Hall for making claims that he provided the late Prince with drugs.

The 50-year-old singer had implied that Arsenio contributed to his April 2016 death.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince‘s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince‘s death,” she told TMZ.

Sinead added, “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

Arsenio has since dropped his $5 million libel lawsuit against her.