Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 10:30 pm

Sinead O'Connor Retracts Claim Arsenio Hall Gave Prince Drugs

Sinead O'Connor Retracts Claim Arsenio Hall Gave Prince Drugs

Sinead O’Connor is apologizing to comedian Arsenio Hall for making claims that he provided the late Prince with drugs.

The 50-year-old singer had implied that Arsenio contributed to his April 2016 death.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince‘s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince‘s death,” she told TMZ.

Sinead added, “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

Arsenio has since dropped his $5 million libel lawsuit against her.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Arsenio Hall, Prince, Sinead O'Connor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here