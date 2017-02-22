Wed, 22 February 2017 at 8:30 am

So Many Stars Stepped Out for Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party!

Riz Ahmed, Naya Rivera, and Colton Haynes step out on the carpet at the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

There were a ton of stars at the event held to kick off the week leading up the Oscars. Others included Hacksaw Ridge‘s Luke Bracey, La La Land‘s Jessica Rothe, FencesJovan Adepo, newly engaged couple Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey, Search Party‘s Alia Shawkat, Orange Is the New Black‘s Madeline Brewer, Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew with partner Dustin Milligan, Shut Eye‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui, Salem‘s Ashley Madekwe, and fashionista Louise Roe.

More celebs included Rumer and Scout Willis, Fifty Shades Freed‘s Arielle Kebbel, The Last Man on Earth‘s Cleopatra Coleman, The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore, Sundance breakout Danielle Macdonald, Hitman: Agent 47‘s Hannah Ware, Mr. Robot‘s Grace Gummer, Office Uprising co-stars Brenton Thwaites and Jane Levy, Barely Famous stars Erin and Sara Foster, and Atlanta‘s Keith Stanfield.

See who else was at the event in these posts:

FYI: Jessica is wearing head-to-toe Armani. Grace is wearing a Galvan dress and an Edie Parker clutch. Louise is wearing a kate spade new york dress. Jovan is wearing Armani.

40+ pictures inside of stars at the Vanity Fair Toast to Young Hollywood
Photos: Getty
