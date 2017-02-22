Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 7:43 pm

'Suits' Spinoff Starring Gina Torres in Talks at USA Network

Gina Torres may be reprising her role as power-lawyer Jessica Pearson.

According to TVLine.com, the USA Network is eyeing a spinoff series based on her character from Suits, who was written off the show earlier this past season.

“The Suits team is currently focused on the remaining episodes of Season 6 and what’s next for the characters when they return in Season 7,” the network told the site, not confirming or denying the rumors.

The last we saw of Jessica, she left the firm for Chicago to start a life with her ex Jeff Malone (D.B. Woodside).

“I don’t believe for one second it’s the last we’ll see of Jessica Pearson. Not. For. One. Second. And don’t you either,” Gina said last fall.

TELL JJ: Would you watch the Suits spinoff?
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gina Torres, Suits, Television

