Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 2:41 pm

The 1975 & Bastille Bring Some Rock & Roll to Brit Awards 2017

The 1975 & Bastille Bring Some Rock & Roll to Brit Awards 2017

The 1975 brought their signature style to the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards!

The band was joined at the award show by fellow nominees Bastille at The O2 Arena on Wednesday evening (February 22) in London, England.

Both groups are nominated for the award for Best British Group!

The 1975 is also up for British Album of the year for their latest release I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It and are set to take the stage for a performance.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the show while it airs tonight!

Photos: Getty
