Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 4:15 pm

The Chainsmokers & Chris Martin's 'Something Just Like This' - Stream & Lyrics!

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay just debuted their new song “Something Just Like This” off of the band’s album Memories: Do Not Open.

The collaboration between the Chainsmokers and Chris has been teased for months by both parties and it is finally here!

Memories: Do Not Open will debut on April 7. Listen to the brand new song below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Posted to: Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers

