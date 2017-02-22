The Chainsmokers & Chris Martin's 'Something Just Like This' - Stream & Lyrics!

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay just debuted their new song “Something Just Like This” off of the band’s album Memories: Do Not Open.

The collaboration between the Chainsmokers and Chris has been teased for months by both parties and it is finally here!

Memories: Do Not Open will debut on April 7. Listen to the brand new song below!

