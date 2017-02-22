Wed, 22 February 2017 at 4:15 pm
The Chainsmokers & Chris Martin's 'Something Just Like This' - Stream & Lyrics!
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay just debuted their new song “Something Just Like This” off of the band’s album Memories: Do Not Open.
The collaboration between the Chainsmokers and Chris has been teased for months by both parties and it is finally here!
Memories: Do Not Open will debut on April 7. Listen to the brand new song below!
Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
