Wed, 22 February 2017 at 5:49 pm

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Will Be Back in Season Two

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Will Be Back in Season Two

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

If you’re like the rest of us, you’re still reeling from the emotional death of William (Ron Cephas Jones) on last night’s This Is Us.

Luckily, this is probably not the last we’ll see of the character – as the show often uses flashbacks to tell the story.

That was the first question Ron had when he read the script.

“‘Is there a way for him to still be in the story, in season 2, after we found that out?’” Ron told EW. “As an actor, that was the first thing that I was thinking and hoping and praying for, which ended up being the case. Then it was the matter of, again, not knowing how or when or what, but I do know that he’s going to carry over into season 2 in some way, just as well as Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was in all of season 1. The whole story was there; it’s just the way they’re doing their writing. It’s so beautiful and interesting, and it leaves it open for so many possibilities.”

“I haven’t had any conversations with Dan [Fogelman executive producer] at this point about what would transpire next season,” Ron continued. “But at this point, I’m just totally satisfied at the moment with knowing that the character’s going to be back for season 2, so I still don’t know what capacity, how many episodes, things like that, so we just have to wait a little longer before I can even get close to answering that question.”

He added, “I have all the scenarios that all the fans have, or you might imagine. It could go so many different ways. There’s a chunk of his life that we haven’t explored. There’s those moments where Randall has dreams. There are moments where they just do raw flashbacks to build story. They’ve been so creative over there, the writers and Dan have been so ingenious, there’s no telling what he’s been cooking up in the lab this time around, you know? [Laughs.] But I imagine and I’m sure it’s going to be more of that and even better, so I’m excited about it. Very excited about it.”

TELL JJ: Do you want to see William return in future episodes?

In case you missed it, check out all the fan reactions to his death!
