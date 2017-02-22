Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 8:42 pm

Trump Administration Removes Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use in Public Schools - Celebs React

The Trump administration has removed the guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom in school that matches their gender identity.

These guidelines were put into place during the Obama administration, but under the new administration, they are now putting states in control of their own bathroom policies in schools.

“As President Trump has clearly stated, he believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level,” the White House said in a statement, adding that it “paves the way for an open and inclusive process to take place at the local level with input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.”

Celebs like Ellen Degeneres, Jackie Evancho, and Christina Applegate have taken Twitter to voice their opinions on the news.

Photos: Getty
