Trump Administration Removes Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use in Public Schools - Celebs React

The Trump administration has removed the guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom in school that matches their gender identity.

These guidelines were put into place during the Obama administration, but under the new administration, they are now putting states in control of their own bathroom policies in schools.

“As President Trump has clearly stated, he believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level,” the White House said in a statement, adding that it “paves the way for an open and inclusive process to take place at the local level with input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.”

Celebs like Ellen Degeneres, Jackie Evancho, and Christina Applegate have taken Twitter to voice their opinions on the news.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

THIS IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THIS ADMINISTRATION. @POTUS ACTS OUT OF FEAR AND HATRED OF EVERYTHING HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND. #RESIST https://t.co/SG9UgSH7R1 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) February 23, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

Do not sleep on Transgender rights rollbacks, especially if you are LGBQ. One of the most vulnerable populations NEEDS SUPPORT. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 22, 2017

Everyday I tell my kid to be inclusive at school.Whether it be with the quiet kid or the boys or whatever.inclusivity is peace.harmony. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) February 23, 2017

Transgender kids are among the most vulnerable of all children. Schools and all of us have a moral obligation to protect them. https://t.co/6vevuoCStT — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 23, 2017