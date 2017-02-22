Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 7:30 am

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Dance the Night Away at Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party

Victoria Justice and her boyfriend Reeve Carney pose for a cute photo on the carpet at the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple met while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake and they began dating after the film was released last year. They were seen dancing the night away at the annual event!

Some of the other stars in attendance included Halston Sage, Shay Mitchell, Holland Roden, Kat Graham, Cameron Monaghan, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lucky Blue Smith with girlfriend Stormi Henley, and Pyper America Smith with boyfriend Brandon Thomas Lee.

FYI: Victoria is wearing a Vatanika dress. Shay is wearing an Elizabeth and James suit, Olgana Paris shoes, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Holland is wearing a By Johnny dress.

