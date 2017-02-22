Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 9:30 am

Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Has Major Fashion Moment with Her Sheer Dress!

Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Has Major Fashion Moment with Her Sheer Dress!

Angela Sarafyan looks so fierce in her white dress with sheer sides on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday (February 21) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old Westworld actress, who was nominated for a SAG Award with her cast last month, had a major fashion moment with this look!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angela Sarafyan

The event is held every year to kick off the week leading up to the Oscars. Make sure to see photos of other stars in attendance.
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 01
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 02
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 03
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 04
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 05
angela sarafyan major fashion moment sheer dress 06

Photos: Getty
Getty
