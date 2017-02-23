Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 10:11 am

Alan Colmes Dead - Fox News Commentator Dies at 66 After Brief Illness

Alan Colmes Dead - Fox News Commentator Dies at 66 After Brief Illness

Alan Colmes, well knows for his former show Hannity & Colmes on the Fox News Channel, has passed away at the age of 66.

Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time,” a statement from the Fox Network read.

Hannity & Colmes aired on the channel from 1996 to 2009. He was also a frequent guest on the show America’s Newsroom.

Our thoughts are with Alan‘s loved ones during this time.
Photos: Getty
