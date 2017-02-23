Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Anne Hathaway Travels with Her Adorable Pup!

Anne Hathaway Travels with Her Adorable Pup!

Anne Hathaway makes her way through LAX airport after a flight on Wednesday afternoon (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her cute dog as she carried him in her bag.

for the past couple of months, Anne has been busy filming the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.

Anne stars in the film alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna which is set to hit theaters in 2018.

