Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 3:40 pm

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce has officially cancelled her Coachella performance this year, Just Jared can confirm.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” a statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

Beyonce performed at the 2017 Grammys while pregnant with twins, and some sources were speculating Bey wouldn’t be performing at the annual musical festival in April due to her pregnancy. Her twins are due this year.

See photos from Beyonce’s Grammys performance below…
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce cancels coachella 01
beyonce cancels coachella 02
beyonce cancels coachella 03
beyonce cancels coachella 04
beyonce cancels coachella 05
beyonce cancels coachella 06
beyonce cancels coachella 07
beyonce cancels coachella 08
beyonce cancels coachella 09
beyonce cancels coachella 10
beyonce cancels coachella 11
beyonce cancels coachella 12
beyonce cancels coachella 13
beyonce cancels coachella 14
beyonce cancels coachella 15
beyonce cancels coachella 16
beyonce cancels coachella 17
beyonce cancels coachella 18
beyonce cancels coachella 19
beyonce cancels coachella 20
beyonce cancels coachella 21
beyonce cancels coachella 22
beyonce cancels coachella 23
beyonce cancels coachella 24
beyonce cancels coachella 25
beyonce cancels coachella 26
beyonce cancels coachella 27
beyonce cancels coachella 28
beyonce cancels coachella 29
beyonce cancels coachella 30
beyonce cancels coachella 31
beyonce cancels coachella 32
beyonce cancels coachella 33
beyonce cancels coachella 34
beyonce cancels coachella 35
beyonce cancels coachella 36
beyonce cancels coachella 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here