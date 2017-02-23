Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce has officially cancelled her Coachella performance this year, Just Jared can confirm.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” a statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

Beyonce performed at the 2017 Grammys while pregnant with twins, and some sources were speculating Bey wouldn’t be performing at the annual musical festival in April due to her pregnancy. Her twins are due this year.

See photos from Beyonce’s Grammys performance below…