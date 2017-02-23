Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 4:27 pm

Beyonce Supports Transgender Youth & LGBTQ Students After Donald Trump's Controversial Decision

Beyonce Supports Transgender Youth & LGBTQ Students After Donald Trump's Controversial Decision

Beyonce took to Facebook to speak out in support of transgender youth and LGBTQ students.

“#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN,” Bey wrote on her Facebook page, along with a link to celebrate 100 Days of Kindness with GLSEN.

The 100 Days of Kindness is “a national campaign inviting our community to post messages of support to LGBTQ students on social media by sharing moments of #KindnessInAction.”

See the other celebs who have also spoken out after Donald Trump‘s administration removed the guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom in school that matches their gender identity.
