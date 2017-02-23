Brian Tyree Henry Cried For 20 Minutes Over 'This Is Us' Death

This Is Us guest star Brian Tyree Henry is all of us.

The Atlanta star admits he teared up over William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) death in the latest episode.

“I was crying for at least twenty minutes after the episode,” Bryan told Us Weekly.

In case you didn’t watch (in which case – why?!), he played William’s estranged cousin. And in real life, he’s best friends with star Sterling K. Brown.

“I’ve known Ron and Sterling for quite some years and to watch them on this show and on this set, the development they made for these characters, it was really beautiful to watch them work together,” Bryan added. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a relationship between father and son, especially an African American father and son, captured in such a way. I’ve never seen anything like that before and they do it with such finesse that it’s so refreshing.”

