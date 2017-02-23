Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:25 am

Brian Tyree Henry Cried For 20 Minutes Over 'This Is Us' Death

Brian Tyree Henry Cried For 20 Minutes Over 'This Is Us' Death

This Is Us guest star Brian Tyree Henry is all of us.

The Atlanta star admits he teared up over William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) death in the latest episode.

“I was crying for at least twenty minutes after the episode,” Bryan told Us Weekly.

In case you didn’t watch (in which case – why?!), he played William’s estranged cousin. And in real life, he’s best friends with star Sterling K. Brown.

“I’ve known Ron and Sterling for quite some years and to watch them on this show and on this set, the development they made for these characters, it was really beautiful to watch them work together,” Bryan added. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a relationship between father and son, especially an African American father and son, captured in such a way. I’ve never seen anything like that before and they do it with such finesse that it’s so refreshing.”

MORE THIS IS US: Ron Cephas Jones Will Be Back in Season Two!
Just Jared on Facebook
this is us ron cephas jones season two 01
this is us ron cephas jones season two 02
this is us ron cephas jones season two 03
this is us ron cephas jones season two 04
this is us ron cephas jones season two 05
this is us ron cephas jones season two 06
this is us ron cephas jones season two 07
this is us ron cephas jones season two 08

Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Brian Tyree Henry, Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hypnotist

    20 minutes!? What a fuckin douche.

  • Koos

    he has any tears left in his body?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here