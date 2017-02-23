Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:54 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Sends Trump a Message About Transgender Bathroom Decision: 'This Is a Disaster'

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out to send a message to President Donald Trump after he made the decision to lift federal protections for transgender students, which were put in place by the Obama administration.

The protections allowed transgendered students to use public school bathrooms that matched their chosen gender identity. Trump‘s move will send the decision to the states.

“I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t fee like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Caitlyn said in a video message she shared on Twitter. “Very soon we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

Caitlyn also sent a message to bullies and then one directly to Trump.

“I have a message for President Trump from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” she said. Watch below!
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump

