Chad Michael Murray Explains Why He Skipped the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival

Chad Michael Murray was not seen as his character Tristan on the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls and now he’s speaking out to reveal why he wasn’t part of the series.

The role was recast and a different actor made a brief appearance in A Year in the Life to give fans an update on where the character is today.

“I heard [it was happening] and I wasn’t available at the time. I’m pretty positive I was having a baby – my first child,” Chad told ET. “It just did not work into what we were doing at that moment, so I know that somebody went out and was Tristan, but it wasn’t me.”

“But I hear strong work, good job, man!” Chad added while giving a round of applause. “You know, Tristan’s secret was be that guy that every girl wants to be next to, but just isn’t sure they should be and I heard he did it well.”