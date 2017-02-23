Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:45 pm

Chad Michael Murray Explains Why He Skipped the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival

Chad Michael Murray Explains Why He Skipped the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival

Chad Michael Murray was not seen as his character Tristan on the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls and now he’s speaking out to reveal why he wasn’t part of the series.

The role was recast and a different actor made a brief appearance in A Year in the Life to give fans an update on where the character is today.

Click inside to find out what Chad Michael Murray said…

“I heard [it was happening] and I wasn’t available at the time. I’m pretty positive I was having a baby – my first child,” Chad told ET. “It just did not work into what we were doing at that moment, so I know that somebody went out and was Tristan, but it wasn’t me.”

“But I hear strong work, good job, man!” Chad added while giving a round of applause. “You know, Tristan’s secret was be that guy that every girl wants to be next to, but just isn’t sure they should be and I heard he did it well.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chad Michael Murray, Gilmore Girls

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here