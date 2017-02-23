Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 3:00 am

Charlie Hunnam Get His Jog On at Runyon Canyon

Charlie Hunnam Get His Jog On at Runyon Canyon

Charlie Hunnam has wrapped up overseas promo for The Lost City of Z and is back in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted taking an evening hike while rocking sweats on Wednesday (February 22) at Runyon Canyon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

In case you missed it, Charlie recently revealed that he’ll be tuning in for the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff!

Be sure to watch Charlie in the latest King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer too!

That film hits theaters on May 12!
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam hike runyon canyon 01
charlie hunnam hike runyon canyon 02
charlie hunnam hike runyon canyon 03
charlie hunnam hike runyon canyon 04
charlie hunnam hike runyon canyon 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here