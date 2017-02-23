Charlie Hunnam Get His Jog On at Runyon Canyon

Charlie Hunnam has wrapped up overseas promo for The Lost City of Z and is back in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted taking an evening hike while rocking sweats on Wednesday (February 22) at Runyon Canyon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

In case you missed it, Charlie recently revealed that he’ll be tuning in for the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff!

Be sure to watch Charlie in the latest King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer too!

That film hits theaters on May 12!