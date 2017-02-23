Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole cradles her baby bump proudly on the new cover of the U.K.’s Daily Mirror.

The image comes from a new photo shoot the 33-year-old pregnant singer did with L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust.

Cheryl is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Liam Payne, 23.

In case you didn’t know, the couple first met on The X Factor, but didn’t start dating until early 2016.

Cheryl first stepped out with her baby bump on display in November 2016.

