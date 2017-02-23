Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:51 am

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole cradles her baby bump proudly on the new cover of the U.K.’s Daily Mirror.

The image comes from a new photo shoot the 33-year-old pregnant singer did with L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl Cole

Cheryl is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Liam Payne, 23.

In case you didn’t know, the couple first met on The X Factor, but didn’t start dating until early 2016.

Cheryl first stepped out with her baby bump on display in November 2016.

MORE: Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole: Relationship Timeline!
Just Jared on Facebook
cheryl cole baby bump magazine cover 01
cheryl cole baby bump magazine cover 02
cheryl cole baby bump magazine cover 03
cheryl cole baby bump magazine cover 04
cheryl cole baby bump magazine cover 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here