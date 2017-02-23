Coachella 2017 Refunds: Will Beyonce's Cancellation Allow Fans to Get Their Money Back?

There are probably some disappointed Beyonce fans looking to get refunds after she canceled her performance at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival. So, will they be allowed to get their money back for the tickets they purchased?

Beyonce has announced that she will perform at next year’s festival as her doctors ordered her to sit out this year due to her pregnancy.

Click inside to find out if fans can get refunds…

It is unlikely that fans will be able to get refunds for their tickets. It is stated on Coachella.com that “all sales are final. No refunds, cancellations or exchanges.”

In the terms of sale page under the “no refunds or exchange” section, it mentions how “artist and set times are subject to change without notice.”

Fans who purchase tickets to Coachella are purchasing tickets to see the festival and not a specific artist. Refunds will only be issued if the entire event is canceled.

When the Beastie Boys canceled their Lollapalooza appearance in 2008 following Adam Yauch‘s cancer diagnosis, the festival’s promoter said, “Cancelation by individual bands does not entitle a ticket-holder to a refund. With over 100 acts, the fans are still receiving a tremendous value.”

