Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Coachella 2017 Refunds: Will Beyonce's Cancellation Allow Fans to Get Their Money Back?

Emma Watson &amp; Dan Stevens Team Up For 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' London Premiere

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:45 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

The upcoming 24th season of Dancing With the Stars is getting closer and closer and now some casting rumors are starting to shape up.

We have been slowly finding out which pro dancers will be returning to the competition series and now we’re beginning to find out which celebs will be part of the cast.

One person that we’ve expected to join the show for quite some time now is Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who wanted to be part of the cast last year, but couldn’t due to scheduling issues.

Now, five total celebs are rumored to be part of the cast so far.

Click through the slideshow to find out who might be joining Dancing With the Stars…

Photos: Getty, WENN
Dancing With the Stars

Getty
