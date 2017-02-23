Demi Lovato Premieres 'Beyond Silence' Documentary: 'I'm Bipolar & Proud, & I Live Well With It' (Video)

Demi Lovato stunned in a sleek long dress while premiering her new documentary Beyond Silence on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer served as executive producer on the film as part of the Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health initiative.

She was joined by cast members Jeff Fink, Lauren Burke, and Lloyd Hale, director Shaul Schwarz, as well as representatives from Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, and The JED Foundation.

“Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others,” Demi shared on Instagram along with the video below. “We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word!”

“I’m bipolar and proud, and I live well with it, and I think that that’s the goal for everyone with a mental illness,” Demi said while discussing the doc during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show. “The reality is, one in five Americans has a mental health condition. So as long as they get the right treatment team in place, and the right treatment plan, then they can live well with it.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

