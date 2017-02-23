Top Stories
Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Coachella 2017 Refunds: Will Beyonce's Cancellation Allow Fans to Get Their Money Back?

Coachella 2017 Refunds: Will Beyonce's Cancellation Allow Fans to Get Their Money Back?

Emma Watson &amp; Dan Stevens Team Up For 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' London Premiere

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens Team Up For 'Beauty & the Beast' London Premiere

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:05 pm

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Beyond Silence' Documentary: 'I'm Bipolar & Proud, & I Live Well With It' (Video)

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Beyond Silence' Documentary: 'I'm Bipolar & Proud, & I Live Well With It' (Video)

Demi Lovato stunned in a sleek long dress while premiering her new documentary Beyond Silence on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer served as executive producer on the film as part of the Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health initiative.

She was joined by cast members Jeff Fink, Lauren Burke, and Lloyd Hale, director Shaul Schwarz, as well as representatives from Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, and The JED Foundation.

“Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others,” Demi shared on Instagram along with the video below. “We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word!”

“I’m bipolar and proud, and I live well with it, and I think that that’s the goal for everyone with a mental illness,” Demi said while discussing the doc during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show. “The reality is, one in five Americans has a mental health condition. So as long as they get the right treatment team in place, and the right treatment plan, then they can live well with it.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Click inside to see a selfie Demi shared before the event…

I'm makin' moves…

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato premieres beyond silence documentary im bipolar and proud 01
demi lovato premieres beyond silence documentary im bipolar and proud 02
demi lovato premieres beyond silence documentary im bipolar and proud 03
demi lovato premieres beyond silence documentary im bipolar and proud 04
demi lovato premieres beyond silence documentary im bipolar and proud 05

Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here