Thu, 23 February 2017 at 10:55 pm

Dianna Agron & Husband Winston Marshall Hold Hands in NYC

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall spend the afternoon together on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress and her Mumford & Sons musician husband went casual in trench coats as they held hands during their outing.

Winston and his Mumford & Sons are getting ready to get back on the road on their upcoming summer tour.

Starting in May, the band will start off their tour in Canada before touring through the United States.

Check out Mumford & Sons tour dates on their website!
