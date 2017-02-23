Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 5:23 pm

Dove Cameron Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Her Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet!

Dove Cameron Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Her Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet!

Dove Cameron is moving on from her Disney Channel days with this super sexy new photo shoot for Galore magazine, in which she channels the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

The 21-year-old actress is best known to audiences for her work as Amber Von Tussle on NBC’s Hairspray Live and Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie. Here is what she shared with the mag:

On her upcoming album: “I have a lot of influences and I don’t want to give anything away about the things I’m currently working on. I’ve been promising it for so long that my fans deserve a bit of a reveal. It is definitely going to be what a log of fans would expect for me, but then I think for a lot [of fans], not what that would expect from me.”

On misconceptions people commonly have about her: “I think a lot of people think I’m either unintelligent because I’m a very happy person and I have a lot of energy or that it’s a fake happiness like fake energy. I completely understand that because it’s a lot to handle and I’m a very emotional human being. May be a bit of a broad statement, but I don’t think there’s anyone that I’ve met that I haven’t created a bit of a deep relationship with. It’s a really lovely thing to create a relation with people that might not anticipate that closeness. And that’s kind of the light of my life, getting to be close to people.”

For more from Dove, visit GaloreMag.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
