Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 3:26 pm

Ed Sheeran Adorably Crashes Katy Perry's Interview (Video)

It turns out Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry are big fans of each other.

She was doing an interview with BBC Radio 1 interview when she saw Ed walk by the studio and joked about “Shape of You” beating “Chained to the Rhythm” on the charts.

“Thanks, babes, for keeping me off the No. 1 spot, thanks,” Katy yelled, giving him the middle finger. “Oh, you’re so approachable, oh, you’re everybody’s best friend. Oh, great.”

Ed then came inside and reminisced about the first time he met her.

“The first time I ever met Katy, I played a gig in Toronto and I was sweating so bad and then I saw Katy on the side of the stage and I was like, ‘Oh, God. Katy Perry’s here! This is really embarrassing. I’m really sweaty,’” Ed said. “I walked up to her and she was like, ‘Hi. I would hug you, but ew.’”

Katy said, “Now that you’re Ed Sheeran, it’s like, ‘Put your ball sack on me!’ It’s like, ‘All of it!’”

Watch their funny joint interview below!


Ed Sheeran Crashes Katy Perry’s BBC Radio 1 Interview
