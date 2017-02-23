Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 10:47 am

Emma Stone Celebrates 'La La Land' at Private Dinner in Los Angeles

Emma Stone Celebrates 'La La Land' at Private Dinner in Los Angeles

Emma Stone arrives in style for a private dinner to honor La La Land director Damien Chazelle and the cast of the Oscar nominated film at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The event, hosted by Vanity Fair and Barneys New York to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, was also attended by lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composer Justin Hurwitz, Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Graydon Carter, Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith, and co-star Rosemarie DeWitt with husband Ron Livingston, among others.

Be sure to tune into the 2017 Oscars this coming Sunday to see if La La Land wins big – the movie is up for 14 nominations!

FYI: Emma is wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone vf dinner la la land 01
emma stone vf dinner la la land 02
emma stone vf dinner la la land 03
emma stone vf dinner la la land 04
emma stone vf dinner la la land 05
emma stone vf dinner la la land 06
emma stone vf dinner la la land 07
emma stone vf dinner la la land 08
emma stone vf dinner la la land 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone, La La Land

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here