Emma Stone Celebrates 'La La Land' at Private Dinner in Los Angeles

Emma Stone arrives in style for a private dinner to honor La La Land director Damien Chazelle and the cast of the Oscar nominated film at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The event, hosted by Vanity Fair and Barneys New York to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, was also attended by lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composer Justin Hurwitz, Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Graydon Carter, Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith, and co-star Rosemarie DeWitt with husband Ron Livingston, among others.

Be sure to tune into the 2017 Oscars this coming Sunday to see if La La Land wins big – the movie is up for 14 nominations!

FYI: Emma is wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.