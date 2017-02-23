Emma Watson & Dan Stevens Team Up For 'Beauty & the Beast' London Premiere

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens got all dolled up for the big premiere of Beauty and the Beast.

The duo was joined on the red carpet by their co-stars Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Ian McKellan, Stanley Tucci, and Emma Thompson at Spencer House on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.

In case you missed it, Emma sings “Belle” in a first look clip at the film!

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.

FYI: Emma is wearing Emilia Wickstead.

30+ pictures inside of the Beauty and the Beast cast premiering the film in London…